Binance launches its own NFT marketplace Featured by Binance where you can trade digital assets and also mint NFT creations. One of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world launches its own NFT marketplace Featured by Binance. This premier NFT Platform on Binance Smart Chain is decentralized and non-custodial meaning that your NFT tokens stay secure without any participation from a centralized custodian that would make its own rules. The traders are free to verify ownership of different NFTs and also use its portable feature to trade them across markets. Here the NFT enthusiasts can trade digital assets and also mint their NFT creations. It is now live and its first NFT drop: Dylan Cole will be launched on June 21 at 10 am.