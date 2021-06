ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole following his conviction in a murder case. Davon Smith, 20, was convicted of first-degree murder on Tuesday in the death of 20-year-old Rondy Samuel Shields III on June 25, 2017, the Asheville Citizen Times reported. The sentence, which was handed down on Thursday, means Smith will be eligible for parole after 25 years.