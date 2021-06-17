Cancel
Cancer

An Overview of How Tea Helps Prevent and Fight Disease

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost People Believe that Drinking Tea Helps Prevent and Fight Disease. Perhaps the benefit to this being part of our ancient oral healing tradition has infused it so deeply into our belief system, that there seems to be little dispute. Or it may be because we tend to feel better when we drink tea. And when we share tea. And for decades now, modern medical research has invested heavily in studies to determine how Camellia sinensis actually benefits our health. The experience of tea as a medicine can now be observed on a cellular level and understood in terms of specific diseases and unhealthful consitions.

