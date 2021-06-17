Cancel
Sioux Falls, SD

Augustana Announces Plans for Division-I Hockey Team

todayskccr.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugustana University on Wednesday confirmed reports for the plan to begin a Division-I Hockey team in Sioux Falls. The first report came from ESPN anchor John Buccigross. Augustana has laid out a plan to transition from D-II throughout each of the programs and this is another step forward for the university, labeled “Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030.” The hockey team will be the first Division-I hockey team in the state of South Dakota.

