Augustana Announces Plans for Division-I Hockey Team
Augustana University on Wednesday confirmed reports for the plan to begin a Division-I Hockey team in Sioux Falls. The first report came from ESPN anchor John Buccigross. Augustana has laid out a plan to transition from D-II throughout each of the programs and this is another step forward for the university, labeled “Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030.” The hockey team will be the first Division-I hockey team in the state of South Dakota.www.todayskccr.com