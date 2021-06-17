Drivers on tractor-trailer accident: 'It all happened so quick'

SELINSGROVE — Three people were injured Wednesday afternoon when a tractor-trailer struck two vehicles on northbound Routes 11-15 near the exit ramp in Selinsgrove before plunging down an embankment.

Sandra Strawser was in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck being driven by her husband, Roger Strawser, at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when traffic slowed as they approached the off ramp in Selinsgrove near Sheetz.

“It all happened so quick,” the Shamokin Dam resident said of hearing a crashing sound and seeing a large rig speed by along the berm on the right and crash into a stand of trees.

Seconds before, her husband had looked in his rearview mirror when the crash happened and saw debris flying behind them in the roadway, she said.

“He never said a thing,” Strawser said. “My husband’s calmer than I am.”

At least one motor vehicle and a motorcycle driver were behind the Strawsers when the accident happened. They were not struck by the rig she said.

Selinsgrove borough police said a Minnesota trucker struck the rear of two other vehicles before veering off the side of the road into a wooded area. Neither the driver of the rig or occupants of the two vehicles were immediately identified.

Roger Strawser was the first to get to the rig driver and helped him out of the cab and onto the back of his pickup truck, Sandra Strawser said.

A motorcyclist riding behind the couple stepped forward, informed them he was a physician and offered his services, she said.

The big rig driver “looked like he was in shock. He was OK, but said his neck hurt,” Sandra Strawser said.

Borough police said the truck driver complained of neck pain and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Two Wisconsin occupants from one of the vehicles struck by the tractor trailer were also injured and taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Their names and extent of injuries were not released.

The driver of the second vehicle was identified as a Mifflinburg resident who was not injured and he was able to drive his vehicle from the scene, police said.

The crash closed a portion of Routes 11-15 northbound between Routes 35 and 522 for several hours, detouring vehicles through downtown Selinsgrove, according to PennDOT.

Keller’s Auto Body and a PennDOT crew removed the tractor-trailer’s juicebox cargo and pulled the rig from the wooded area.

Police said the tractor-trailer driver will be charged with speeding and careless driving.