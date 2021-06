Joined by Henry Chisholm, we break down the leaders coming down the stretch. Jon Rahm made 2 incredible birdies to vault his way to the top, and leader for most of Sunday Louis Oosthuizen hit one in the hazard at 17. He had to hole an approach shot for eagle at 18 to send the US Open into a playoff but couldn’t make it happen. Jon Rahm, at -6 for the week, captured his first major and also became the first Spaniard to win the US Open.