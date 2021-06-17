Cancel
Naples, FL

Naples Therapeutic Riding Center Derby Party

Florida Weekly
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaples Therapeutic Riding Center held its annual Kentucky Derby Party in May to a sold out crowd after taking one year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the race, the NTRC horses were paraded to the crowd as attendees generously placed their bets on the winning horses. Jeff Fortier, Harry Witt, Dave Joyce and Jano Janoyan collectively bid on the winning horse, Medina Spirit. They surprised the audience by donating all of their winnings back to NTRC, bringing the total raised from the auction potion of the evening to $37,850. The excitement continued when long-time supporters Connie and Gary Sharpe matched the amount raised during a cash call raising $80,800 in support of NTRC’s expansion to the two-acres next its campus in Pine Ridge Estates. Thanks to the generosity of sponsors and donors, the 2021 NTRC Kentucky Derby Party raised a total of $150,000.

naples.floridaweekly.com
Naples, FL
