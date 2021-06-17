“Last of the Grads” premiere at Silverspot Theater

Three years ago Jay Jenkins and Collin Kliewe, graduates of Seacrest Country Day in Naples, started with nothing more than an idea. The culmination of their dream materialized recently at the Silverspot Theater in Mercato; the premiere of “Last of the Grads,” a full-length feature film. A 1980’s style slasher film in the vein of “Halloween” and “Friday the 13th,” brought out hundreds of invited guests. Kliewe and Jenkins wrote the script, went door-to-door fundraising, produced and directed the movie, all during a global pandemic. Others involved in the project from Seacrest included David and Kyle Prue, producers and actors, Jessica Lang, lead actress, and John Stiffler who played a prominent newscaster in the movie.