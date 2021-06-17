Lavar Munroe, 2021 Sondheim Finalist

In Lavar Munroe’s painting “Two Birds and a Stone,” a man, glowing red, stands thigh-deep in water, seemingly unfazed by the huge snake floating before him. Trappings of the holy and the ordinary shape the central figure. A golden halo, faint wings, and his upright stature (while wielding two macaws in either hand) give him a saintlike aura. His basketball shorts and party hat bring him back into the material world, along with the nylon strap stretching across his chest and holding an actual mousetrap and a sentimental plaster angel ornament like mundane, protective amulets.