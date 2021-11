After stressing over the meticulously prescribed health declarations and medical protocols necessary to board Seabourn Cruise Line’s Seabourn Odyssey in Barbados for its 2021 restart, the sheer normality of the actual onboard experience was a surprising relief. In fact, every guest I spoke to on my late July sailing basked in the warm glow of safety and security that permeated the ship, allowing them to finally let down their guard — and their masks — to relax.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO