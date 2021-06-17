Cancel
TV Series

iCarly (2021)

tvseriesfinale.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpisodes: Ongoing (half-hour) Performers include: Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley, and Jaidyn Triplett. Developed by Ali Schouten, the new incarnation of iCarly is a continuation of the show created by Dan Schneider. The original iCarly series (2007-12) follows a group of best friends as they create a...

tvseriesfinale.com
Nathan Kress
Miranda Cosgrove
Jerry Trainor
TV Series
Newsweek

'iCarly': Who Plays Willow on the Reboot?

The iCarly reboot has launched on Paramount+, with former stars like Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress returning. Alongside the Carly and Freddie actors, there are now a whole host of new actors that bring the story to the modern day. The first three episodes introduce a number of new main...
TV Series

iCarly Is All Grown Up in the Reboot’s First Trailer

“This is still iCarly, but it’s all grown up now,” says Miranda Cosgrove at the top of the teaser for the revival of her tween sitcom, iCarly. She’s referring to the titular web-show-within-a-show, but by the look of the characters holding martinis at one point in this teaser, is she also referring to the show itself? The first teaser is out for Paramount+’s revival of the Nickelodeon classic that ran from 2007 to 2012, and the strangest thing about it is how same-y it feels to the original. The laugh track is the same, Cosgrove looks the same, her brother Spencer (Jerry Trainor) looks the same because he already looked like a de-greenified The Mask, and Freddie (Nathan Kress) has lost some hairline but has gained the ability to film on a smartphone instead of a camcorder (and yes, it’s a PearPhone). They’ve also added Laci Mosley as Harper, Carly’s new best friend. The premise of the newer, adultier iCarly is that she reboots the old web series in a way that seems optimized for mobile, complete with filters and heart reactions. It premieres June 17, and it just makes us wish the Lizzie McGuire reboot didn’t get screwed over.
TV Series

Here's Where Miranda Cosgrove And Jennette McCurdy Stand Ahead Of The iCarly Reboot

Nickelodeon birthed a lot of incredible on-screen and off-screen friendships, like Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies from Victorious, and Drake Bell and Josh Peck from Drake & Josh. The bond formed between iCarly's stars was just as strong and has stood the test of time. Despite the show ending in 2012, it seems like Miranda Cosgrove and Jennette McCurdy are still friends.
TV Series

iCarly: Season One Viewer Votes

How is Carly Shay adjusting to adulthood in the first season of the iCarly TV show on Paramount+? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like iCarly is cancelled or renewed for season two. Paramount+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of iCarly here.
TV Series
TheWrap

‘iCarly’ Revival: Here’s How Sam’s Absence Was Explained

Spoiler alert: This post contains mild spoilers from Paramount+ ‘iCarly’ revival. When it was first announced that “iCarly” was returning on Paramount+ with three of its original cast members, there was one question that was top of mind: how are they going to write off Sam? Well, as promised by Miranda Cosgrove, that answer comes in the first episode of the revival.
TV Series

‘iCarly’ reboot debuts first three episodes

The reboot of "iCarly" revival dropped on Thursday, and introduced fans to a few new characters. The first three episodes of the Paramount+ series come 14 years after the original series first premiered on Nickelodeon. Viewers saw Carly (Miranda Cosgrove), Freddie (Nathan Kress) and Spencer (Jerry Trainor) trying to do...
TV & Videos
Variety

Top 10 ‘iCarly’ Episodes, Ranked

Before Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok, Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) was the original influencer, racking up internet views, producing skits with co-host Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy) and booking some of pop’s biggest acts to perform on her web show “iCarly.”. From spaghetti tacos to PearPhones, Gibby (Noah Munck) to T-Bo (Boogie),...
TV Series

How I Met Your Father: Chris Lowell Set as Male Lead in Hulu's HIMYM Offshoot

Hulu has enlisted a familiar face to star opposite Hilary Duff in its forthcoming How I Met Your Mother spinoff. Chris Lowell (Veronica Mars, GLOW) has been cast in How I Met Your Father, which received a straight-to-series order in April. Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us), the 10-episode offshoot takes place in the near future, as Sophie (played by Younger‘s Hilary Duff) tells her son — you guessed it! — the story of how she met his father. The retelling “catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options,” according to the official logline.
TV Series

Where To Watch iCarly Reboot 2021

Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress return to star in this revival of iCarly, which ran on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012. The new iCarly will see Carly, Freddie, and Spencer navigate life in their 20’s with iCarly dealing with life as an internet personality as an adult. However, you find this show on Nickelodeon. iCarly fans will need to look to the streaming service Paramount+ to see what Carly and the crew are up to.
Celebrities

Miranda Cosgrove says Sam Puckett will be remembered in iCarly reboot

Since Paramount Plus announced that iCarly would return to the screens, It was questioned if Jennette McCurdy would be among the cast, however, she herself said that she would not return current, or at least recently. Then Miranda Cosgrove who plays Carly said that Sam Puckett will be remembered. Nine...
TV Series

‘iCarly’ Revival Releases a Trailer and New Poster

With a little over two weeks until its premiere, Paramount Plus has just released the official trailer for the iCarly revival. The new trailer, which was accompanied by the series’ poster, reveals a little of what Carly and her friends have been up to over the past 10 years. Miranda...