Evan Mobley In Depth Breakdown/Scouting Report

Evan Mobley https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzbuU3il-dc&ab_channel=Swish

EVAN MOBLEY SCOUTING REPORT

19 year old 7’0, 215 pound center out of USC

Averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 57.8% fg, 30% 3, 69.4% ft

Strengths

The biggest thing that makes him as special as a prospect as he is are his physical attributes. With a 7’0 foot frame combined with a 7’4 wingspan he has things that you simply can’t teach. The thing that will immediately jump out while watching Mobley is his length. His length helps him in so many different ways. The thing that length helps him the most is the defensive side of the ball where he may be one of the better defensive prospects in the last decade. He is so rangy on that side of the ball and it just feels like he is absolutely everywhere on that side. His length and quickness allow him to be fantastic at closing out, his ability to close the distance and make outside shots for the opposing team much more challenging is special. He is an absolute beast inside where he just contests every single shot and makes offensive players frequently have to adjust their shots so it doesn’t get sent into the third row. While his shot blocking ability obviously stands out with him getting 2.9 blocks per game, the thing that I love and is so underrated is just the ability to make shots challenging without fouling which he is a master at. While those abilities are great the thing that separates the gap from a great defender to a potential generational defender is his ability to guard 1-5 and be so versatile. While for the most part he will be mainly guarding 4s and 5s he does have the ability to defend quicker players in the modern game which is all about switching is vital. He is so light on his feet which makes him able to stay in front of smaller players and even when he gets beat he closes the gap better than almost anyone I have ever seen. His defensive ability in the pick n roll is fantastic as whatever guard will be alongside him is receiving a blessing, with that crazy length he is able to hedge on screens at an elite rate which gives his guard the ability to catch up as he can basically guard 2 people at once. When hedging may not work on the elite of the elite shooters he has the lateral quickness to switch and with the NBA being so pick n roll heavy the ability he has will immediately transform any defense. His instincts, effort, and defensive IQ allows him to use those tools at a rate that makes him a near lock for consistent DPOY contention. Now let's move on to the offensive side of the ball where he is a truly special player as well. The first thing that stood out to me was his fluidity, while he’s not Kyrie Irving the way he can move as a 7 footer is unbelievable. His ball handling ability is very impressive as in the open court he is poised with the ball in his hands and with him being such a long strider he is a menace in the open court. In the half court he beats slower defenders often and with the potential he has as a shooter, he can become truly deadly beating closeouts from slower footed players. Now while that all sounds great it then causes you to ask the question is he a good playmaker because that will decide how good he actually is with the ball in his hands but luckily he is a great playmaker. In the modern NBA being able to be a supersized playmaker is a skill that can make you a dynamic offensive weapon, he senses double teams very well and with his post ability he should be able to get easy assists from bullet passes to the opposite corner, overall his vision is very good as he makes quick decisions to hit open teammates and his 14.1% assist percentage is excellent for a big man. The thing that makes him a very impressive scorer is his touch. While he is not the most physically imposing player in the post his mix of footwork and excellent touch/finesse is what makes him a dominant force down low. His length lets him shoot over most players with ease and defenses can do nothing but foul shown in him getting to the line 6 times a game with a .556 ft rate. He has also shown solid touch on those free throws with him shooting around 70%. What could make him the true complete package would be his potential ability to shoot in the future. He has already shown flashes from mid range and the potential to shoot from outside as on limited attempts he has shot alright for a big and has shown solid confidence from outside. His solid form, touch, and confidence does give me some pretty good confidence that an outside shot could really become a part of his game going forward.

Weaknesses

Like most of the top prospects in this stacked class his flaws are more nitpicks than anything and not that big of a deal but the one flaw that stood out to me the most was his screen setting ability. He sets pretty soft screens and doesn’t really put his body into people like you would like him to, making it significantly easier for guards to get around his screens and while his body type isn’t made to be setting Aron Baynes type screens if he could use his body more that would be huge. The next thing that stood out to me as a negative is his occasional tendency to not be aggressive on offense, sometimes it looks like he is just going through the motions when he is setting off ball screens and isn’t directly involved in the play happening. So whatever team he goes to will just have to make sure that he is constantly involved in pick n rolls and handoffs to keep him engaged. The last “bigger issue” that I see with him is that he is very thin and has that Jaren Jackson Jr. type frame which is not super conductive to putting on weight which forces him to be more finesse than power and he could struggle against other huge guys who are very strong like Joel Embiid. Some other very very small nitpicks is that sometimes when his first move and his countermove in the post do not work he may force up a shot and his jumpshot is a bit long/mechanical.

What I Rate Him As A Prospect

Top 3

Where He Fits Best

Detroit Pistons: While I do like Isaiah Stewart quite a lot I think the two could play alongside each other and create a ridiculous defensive front court and good enough spacing on offense and he would be huge for the young, talented guards on this roster. A Killian Hayes and Mobley pick n roll would be highly beneficial to both of them.

OKC Thunder: I like Moses Brown a lot but I think him as a backup would be amazing. Him and Shai would be a perfect pick n roll duo on both sides of the ball and just as a whole thinking of that young core is so exciting.

Sacramento Kings: Need an interior presence very badly as Holmes is a free agent and even if he comes back they will still struggle badly on inside defense and rebounding. Have the perfect guards alongside him in Fox and Haliburton.

Wizards: I love Thomas Bryant’s offensive ability but he struggles badly on defense and is also coming off a severe ACL injury. Would transform that defense and could save Bradley Beal from forcing his way out.

Comparison

Anthony Davis

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Bam Adebayo

Chris Bosh