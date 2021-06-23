Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Evan Mobley In Depth Breakdown/Scouting Report

Posted by 
Under Pressure
Under Pressure
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVGDu_0aXNlw8c00
Evan Mobleyhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzbuU3il-dc&ab_channel=Swish

EVAN MOBLEY SCOUTING REPORT

19 year old 7’0, 215 pound center out of USC

Averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 57.8% fg, 30% 3, 69.4% ft

Strengths

The biggest thing that makes him as special as a prospect as he is are his physical attributes. With a 7’0 foot frame combined with a 7’4 wingspan he has things that you simply can’t teach. The thing that will immediately jump out while watching Mobley is his length. His length helps him in so many different ways. The thing that length helps him the most is the defensive side of the ball where he may be one of the better defensive prospects in the last decade. He is so rangy on that side of the ball and it just feels like he is absolutely everywhere on that side. His length and quickness allow him to be fantastic at closing out, his ability to close the distance and make outside shots for the opposing team much more challenging is special. He is an absolute beast inside where he just contests every single shot and makes offensive players frequently have to adjust their shots so it doesn’t get sent into the third row. While his shot blocking ability obviously stands out with him getting 2.9 blocks per game, the thing that I love and is so underrated is just the ability to make shots challenging without fouling which he is a master at. While those abilities are great the thing that separates the gap from a great defender to a potential generational defender is his ability to guard 1-5 and be so versatile. While for the most part he will be mainly guarding 4s and 5s he does have the ability to defend quicker players in the modern game which is all about switching is vital. He is so light on his feet which makes him able to stay in front of smaller players and even when he gets beat he closes the gap better than almost anyone I have ever seen. His defensive ability in the pick n roll is fantastic as whatever guard will be alongside him is receiving a blessing, with that crazy length he is able to hedge on screens at an elite rate which gives his guard the ability to catch up as he can basically guard 2 people at once. When hedging may not work on the elite of the elite shooters he has the lateral quickness to switch and with the NBA being so pick n roll heavy the ability he has will immediately transform any defense. His instincts, effort, and defensive IQ allows him to use those tools at a rate that makes him a near lock for consistent DPOY contention. Now let's move on to the offensive side of the ball where he is a truly special player as well. The first thing that stood out to me was his fluidity, while he’s not Kyrie Irving the way he can move as a 7 footer is unbelievable. His ball handling ability is very impressive as in the open court he is poised with the ball in his hands and with him being such a long strider he is a menace in the open court. In the half court he beats slower defenders often and with the potential he has as a shooter, he can become truly deadly beating closeouts from slower footed players. Now while that all sounds great it then causes you to ask the question is he a good playmaker because that will decide how good he actually is with the ball in his hands but luckily he is a great playmaker. In the modern NBA being able to be a supersized playmaker is a skill that can make you a dynamic offensive weapon, he senses double teams very well and with his post ability he should be able to get easy assists from bullet passes to the opposite corner, overall his vision is very good as he makes quick decisions to hit open teammates and his 14.1% assist percentage is excellent for a big man. The thing that makes him a very impressive scorer is his touch. While he is not the most physically imposing player in the post his mix of footwork and excellent touch/finesse is what makes him a dominant force down low. His length lets him shoot over most players with ease and defenses can do nothing but foul shown in him getting to the line 6 times a game with a .556 ft rate. He has also shown solid touch on those free throws with him shooting around 70%. What could make him the true complete package would be his potential ability to shoot in the future. He has already shown flashes from mid range and the potential to shoot from outside as on limited attempts he has shot alright for a big and has shown solid confidence from outside. His solid form, touch, and confidence does give me some pretty good confidence that an outside shot could really become a part of his game going forward.

Weaknesses

Like most of the top prospects in this stacked class his flaws are more nitpicks than anything and not that big of a deal but the one flaw that stood out to me the most was his screen setting ability. He sets pretty soft screens and doesn’t really put his body into people like you would like him to, making it significantly easier for guards to get around his screens and while his body type isn’t made to be setting Aron Baynes type screens if he could use his body more that would be huge. The next thing that stood out to me as a negative is his occasional tendency to not be aggressive on offense, sometimes it looks like he is just going through the motions when he is setting off ball screens and isn’t directly involved in the play happening. So whatever team he goes to will just have to make sure that he is constantly involved in pick n rolls and handoffs to keep him engaged. The last “bigger issue” that I see with him is that he is very thin and has that Jaren Jackson Jr. type frame which is not super conductive to putting on weight which forces him to be more finesse than power and he could struggle against other huge guys who are very strong like Joel Embiid. Some other very very small nitpicks is that sometimes when his first move and his countermove in the post do not work he may force up a shot and his jumpshot is a bit long/mechanical.

What I Rate Him As A Prospect

Top 3

Where He Fits Best

Detroit Pistons: While I do like Isaiah Stewart quite a lot I think the two could play alongside each other and create a ridiculous defensive front court and good enough spacing on offense and he would be huge for the young, talented guards on this roster. A Killian Hayes and Mobley pick n roll would be highly beneficial to both of them.

OKC Thunder: I like Moses Brown a lot but I think him as a backup would be amazing. Him and Shai would be a perfect pick n roll duo on both sides of the ball and just as a whole thinking of that young core is so exciting.

Sacramento Kings: Need an interior presence very badly as Holmes is a free agent and even if he comes back they will still struggle badly on inside defense and rebounding. Have the perfect guards alongside him in Fox and Haliburton.

Wizards: I love Thomas Bryant’s offensive ability but he struggles badly on defense and is also coming off a severe ACL injury. Would transform that defense and could save Bradley Beal from forcing his way out.

Comparison

Anthony Davis

Jaren Jackson Jr.
Bam Adebayo

Chris Bosh

Community Policy
Under Pressure

Under Pressure

Chichester, NH
152
Followers
25
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

I will be providing news about everything NBA. There will be draft coverage, news coverage, game reactions, and much more!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Killian Hayes
Person
Moses Brown
Person
Aron Baynes
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Kyrie Irving
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Okc Thunder#Usc#Fg#Nba#Dpoy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAPosted by
Cavaliers Nation

Report: Insiders believe Cavs will trade Jarrett Allen if they land Evan Mobley in draft

Two Cleveland Cavaliers insiders believe that a sign-and-trade deal involving Jarrett Allen could happen if the team ends up landing center Evan Mobley in the 2021 NBA Draft. “I had this discussion with Chris Fedor, Cleveland.com’s superb basketball writer,” wrote Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com in regards to Allen’s future if the team drafts Mobley. “He quickly said, ‘Sign-and-trade.'”
NBAUSA Today

Exploring Evan Mobley's fit with the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers walked away with the third pick, making them one of the winners in Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery. As luck would have it, being third and not second or first might work out perfectly for them. USC big man Evan Mobley is projected to go in the top...
NBAUSA Today

One big mystery surrounds Evan Mobley, per Adrian Wojnarowski

If no trades occur in the top five of the 2021 NBA draft, Evan Mobley will be a Houston Rocket, or a Cleveland Cavalier, or a Toronto Raptor. However, a trade could in fact occur, and the speculation began on the night of the draft lottery. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said...
NBAYardbarker

Report Reveals 'Best Fit' for NBA Prospect Evan Mobley

Mobley is unique because of his versatility and size. The 7-footer is agile but has good length and solid hand-eye coordination. He is an exceptional shot-blocker, averaging 2.9 blocks per game in college, and tallying a career-high of six blocks in three different games. Although Mobley is young and can...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Draft Rumors: Pistons Eye Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green Evan Mobley at No. 1

After securing the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft during Tuesday's lottery, the Detroit Pistons have a franchise-changing decision to make with three players reportedly generating serious interest. Per The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green are both on Detroit's radar at this stage of the...
Canis Hoopus

Dane Moore NBA Podcast: Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs Film Review

On today’s show, we begin our annual series of NBA Draft prospect film reviews for the pod. Will DeBerg of the University of St. Thomas is again joining me in this venture, as he did last summer. And to start off the series, and on the day of the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, Will and I take a look at the top three prospects in 2021 Draft class, Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs.
NBAUSA Today

Evan Mobley's NBA future gains some clarity after 2021 draft lottery

USC’s Evan Mobley now has a much better idea of where he will begin his NBA career. The Trojans’ superstar isn’t guaranteed to play for a specific team, but he now has a list of three primary candidates. The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, held on Tuesday night, revealed the order...
NBAYardbarker

Watch: Isaiah Mobley Reveals Why NBA Teams Should Draft Brother Evan Mobley

During his time in Southern California, the 7-foot big averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, and 2.4 assists per game. He was 57.8 percent shooting from the field, 69.4 percent shooting from the free throw line, and 30 percent shooting from three-point range. While Evan Mobley is pretty much...
NBAchatsports.com

How Evan Mobley could fall to the Toronto Raptors at No. 4 in NBA Draft

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 28: Evan Mobley #4 of the USC Trojans (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors were given a huge injection of luck as the NBA Draft draws closer, as they jumped up from No. 7 in the order to the No. 4 selection. This gives them a shot to land one of either G League star Jalen Green, Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs, or promising USC center Evan Mobley.
NBAUSA Today

Evan Mobley in his own words: how he can immediately thrive in the NBA

Prior to the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, USC star Evan Mobley met with college basketball analyst-reporter Andy Katz and answered a few questions. During the interview, Katz asked Mobley which skill he thought would translate immediately to the NBA level. His answer might be a bit surprising. Defense....
NBAraptorsrepublic.com

The Definitive Evan Mobley Podcast w/ Ben Pfeifer

Host Samson Folk brings on draft analyst, Ben Pfeifer to talk at length about possible Raptors draft pick, Evan Mobley. What shape is the jumpshot in/Stretch 5’s don’t really exist. Catch Radius, and rim-rolling. Passing and scoring on the short-roll. Attacking Closeouts. Passive offense – setting screens, offensive rebounding, and...
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Isaiah Mobley Explains what Makes his Brother Evan Mobley so Special

Evan Mobley is by all accounts the best big in the 2021 NBA Draft class. He's the ideal NBA big with a 7-foot frame, shot-blocking skills, and enough mobility to stretch out to the perimeter and switch down a few positions. He's one of these so-called "unicorns" that is perfect for the modern game. But if you ask his brother, Isaiah, Evan isn't even the best big in his family.