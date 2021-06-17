H.E.R. “My Own”

H.E.R. has finally released her highly-anticipated debut studio album, Back of My Mind. Clocking in at an approximately one hour and 20 minutes, the 21-track effort includes guest appearances from the likes of Ty Dolla $ign, Cordae, Lil Baby, Thundercat, Yung Bleu, DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller and YG, along with producers like Hit-Boy, KAYTRANADA, Cardiak, Rodney Jerkins, DJ Camper and more. “This collection of songs comes from feelings and thoughts that I’ve had in the back of mind,” H.E.R. said in a statement. “That’s where I live sometimes. Some things I talk about in my music and other things I may have been afraid to say or admit. I’m finding freedom in being truthful with expression.”