H.E.R. “My Own”

The mystery of the unknown has always been a draw in music, but few performers have wielded its temptations and protections like H.E.R. The R. & B. singer popped up, seemingly fully formed, in 2016, as an incognito major-label artist, benefitting from both the thrills of uncertainty and the infrastructure of the industry apparatus. The gambit paid off almost instantly. “So who is she?” one Los Angeles Times headline read. The only thing anyone knew for sure was that she wrote and produced the music, and that it was being passed around with the hush-hush secrecy of a sensitive dossier. The question was still being posed in 2019, when H.E.R. went from being a secret to a “surprise” Grammy nominee, for awards including Best New Artist. Until recently, she found comfort in the invisibility. “I wanted to be anonymous,” she told the Guardian. “Living my truth was very hard—I felt vulnerable.”