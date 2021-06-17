Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

H.E.R. “My Own”

By Paul “Big Homie” Duong
rapradar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the release of her Back On My Mind album on Friday (Jun. 18), H.E.R. holds her own on the LP’s latest offering. On the tender ballad, the R&B singer laments on a former relationship and rejoices her independence.

rapradar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
H.e.r.
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

H.E.R. sets full-length ‘Back of My Mind’

Fresh off the heels of an epic, genre-blending performance of “Hold On” with country music mega star Chris Stapleton at the 2021 CMT Music Awards, Grammy and Academy Award winner H.E.R. announces that her full-length album, Back of My Mind, is set for a June 18th release via MBK Entertainment/RCA Records.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

H.E.R. Announces New Album ‘Back of My Mind’

H.E.R. revealed that her much-anticipated new album, titled Back of My Mind, will be released in just one week: on June 18th. Ahead of the LP, H.E.R. also dropped the new single “We Made It,” as well as an album trailer where she discusses the inspiration behind the album title. “It’s like a peek into my soul,” H.E.R. said of Back of My Mind.
Musichypebeast.com

H.E.R. Shares Her Vulnerabilities in Debut Studio Album 'Back of My Mind'

H.E.R. has finally released her highly-anticipated debut studio album, Back of My Mind. Clocking in at an approximately one hour and 20 minutes, the 21-track effort includes guest appearances from the likes of Ty Dolla $ign, Cordae, Lil Baby, Thundercat, Yung Bleu, DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller and YG, along with producers like Hit-Boy, KAYTRANADA, Cardiak, Rodney Jerkins, DJ Camper and more. “This collection of songs comes from feelings and thoughts that I’ve had in the back of mind,” H.E.R. said in a statement. “That’s where I live sometimes. Some things I talk about in my music and other things I may have been afraid to say or admit. I’m finding freedom in being truthful with expression.”
Musichotnewhiphop.com

H.E.R Shares "Back Of My Mind" Tracklist: Lil Baby, Cordae & More

The summer has kicked off, and with it comes the arrival of several prominent albums -- including H.E.R's upcoming Back Of My Mind, one of the most anticipated R&B releases of the year. It would appear that the singer has pulled out all of the stops for this one, with...
Musicthis song is sick

H.E.R. Delivers Must Hear R&B Album ‘Back of My Mind’

It’s H.E.R.’s world and we’re all living in it. She kicked off 2021 with a spectacular Super Bowl performance, and casually followed it up by winning a Grammy and an Academy Award. Have we mentioned she’s 23? Now she’s released what is technically her first full album (her first two were compilations of previous EPs), in the form of the stunning Back of My Mind.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘Cruel Summer’ 1×09 Review: “A Secret Of My Own”

This week Cruel Summer left us with our mouths open and it took us a few days to assimilate everything. After the calm of the previous episode, the storm arrives. Cruel Summer 1×09 “A Secret Of My Own” it’s revealed what happened between Martin and Kate and how he wrapped her in his web until he locked her in the basement and we discover exactly how Jeanette’s necklace got into Kate’s hands… and it’s quite surprising. Ready?
MusicantiMUSIC

X Ambassadors Unleash 'My Own Monster'

X Ambassadors have released a brand new single entitled "My Own Monster", which was produced by Andrew Wells (Young the Giant, Halsey, Fitz and the Tantrums). The band is gearing up to release their third album later this year. Frontman Sam Nelson Harris had this to say about the new track, "It's a song about someone who has a voice inside their head.
MusicThe New Yorker

H.E.R. Steps Into the Spotlight on “Back of My Mind”

The mystery of the unknown has always been a draw in music, but few performers have wielded its temptations and protections like H.E.R. The R. & B. singer popped up, seemingly fully formed, in 2016, as an incognito major-label artist, benefitting from both the thrills of uncertainty and the infrastructure of the industry apparatus. The gambit paid off almost instantly. “So who is she?” one Los Angeles Times headline read. The only thing anyone knew for sure was that she wrote and produced the music, and that it was being passed around with the hush-hush secrecy of a sensitive dossier. The question was still being posed in 2019, when H.E.R. went from being a secret to a “surprise” Grammy nominee, for awards including Best New Artist. Until recently, she found comfort in the invisibility. “I wanted to be anonymous,” she told the Guardian. “Living my truth was very hard—I felt vulnerable.”
Celebritiesthesource.com

H.E.R, Releases Tracklist To Upcoming Album

Gabby Wilson, AKA H.E.R. released the tracklist to her upcoming album hours ahead of it’s drop. The LP is packed with 21 songs, and includes features from some of our rap and R&B faves. Artists on the project are Ty Dolla $ign, Cordae, Lil Baby, Chris Brown, Yung Bleu, DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller, and YG.
CelebritiesVulture

Megan Thee Stallion Drops In for DJ Khaled’s New ‘I Did It’ Music Video

In his new music video for “I Did It,” DJ Khaled moves most of the product placement right to the front, shouting out Bud Light Platinum Seltzer and the app Chime, ostensibly to get the business out of the way and get into the pleasure. Pleasure like watching Megan Thee Stallion parachute in and saddle up on a genuine stallion, Lil Baby take a speed boat for a spin and light his guitar aflame, and DaBaby lose his dominos in the pool. An unseen Post Malone also joins them on the track, all over a sample of “Layla.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s ‘The Voice of the Heroes’ is a So-So Superstar Team-Up

Superstar collaborations between two platinum rappers are a dime a dozen since Drake and Future linked for What a Time to Be Alive in 2015. Still, a summit with Lil Durk and Lil Baby carries a special sense of anticipation. Peaking in critical and commercial acclaim, both seem ready for a mainstream ubiquity beyond the melodic and street rap fans that eagerly absorb their work.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Children Wish Him Happy Father's Day

Katherine and Patrick Schwarzenegger celebrated their father in grand style. The duo took to their Instagram pages to wish their celebrity dad a happy Father's Day, and fans loved it. Austrian-American actor and producer Arnold Schwarzenegger is a doting dad to five children: Joseph Baena, Patrick, Katherine, Christopher, and Christian...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Polo G and Nicki Minaj Share New Song “For the Love of New York”: Listen

Polo G has released his third album Hall of Fame, a record that includes a new song called “For the Love of New York,” with Nicki Minaj. Listen to it below. Hall of Fame is Polo G’s follow-up to last year’s The Goat. Ahead of the new album, Polo G released “Epidemic,” “RAPSTAR,” “GNF (OKOKOK),” and “GANG GANG,” featuring Lil Wayne.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Addresses Quando Rondo Threat Speculation

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding one of Lil Durk's recent new music previews, in which he raps some menacing bars against his adversaries. Many of the Chicago rapper's fans believe he came after Quando Rondo, who had an altercation with King Von on the night he died. Durk says in the song that his rival better hope his Rolls-Royce is bulletproof because his side is going to "shoot at the stars." Coincidentally, Quando Rondo just wrapped up a multi-part interview with Angela Yee from the inside of a Rolls-Royce where he spoke about the events leading up to King Von's shooting.