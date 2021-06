Beyond all this moving and shaking, we have entirely other kind of moving and shaking, via the best new dance tracks out this week. Let's dig in. Fresh voices are hard to find, but London newcomer TSHA is as bright and unique as they come. The young producer made waves with her 2018 debut and was soon scooped up by Ninja Tune and Counter Records. In October 2019 she graced Billboard Dance's emerging artists roundup. And just six months ago, she gifted listeners a blossoming bunch of tracks on the Flowers EP, but she’s already back with a new EP announcement and a lead single that’s perfectly set for summer fun. “OnlyL” is a subtle sunshine serenade, brimming with breezy melodies and hip-jerking electronic rhythms. Vocal duo Nimmo serve hypnotic melodies with a delightful echo-delay hook. It’s as calm and soothing a track as it is invigorating and free, an exciting first taste of the upcoming OnlyL EP, due for release Aug. 27 via Ninja Tune. -- KAT BEIN.