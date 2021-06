To have a good time at night in Costa Rica, Cocos Beach is the place. Playa del Coco is a coastal town located on the Northern Pacific coast in Guanacaste, just 20 minutes away from the Daniel Oduber International Airport in Liberia. Also known as “Coco Beach”, this small village is one of the most developed towns in the Papagayo Gulf, and it is famous among locals and tourists for its lively nightlife. If you have not yet had a fun night with friends and family having drinks in Coco Beach, keep reading to get a taste of what you can get.