INHUMANS Star Anson Mount Says He Responded To James Gunn's Tweet With A "Lack Of Professionalism"

A career can happen before one even realizes it, leaving one to look back now and then to wonder how they got this far, only to realize that they know very well and are grateful for everything that happened from one point to the next. It’s a sure bet that some folks need to be reminded that James Gunn helped bring the live-action Scooby-Doo movie to life, but it’s pretty easy to see how his career changed in a big way after that. While it didn’t happen overnight, Gunn did come back for the next Scooby-Doo movie and did all the writing apparently, and then wrote the script for the reboot of Dawn of the Dead. From there he eventually went on to his directorial debut with Slither, and the rest, as many have said, is history. It’s kind of a tired saying, that anyone can do anything if they put their mind to it, but the truth of that saying lies well beneath the words since those that are willing to keep pushing and not settle are bound to do whatever it is they have their heart set on since these are the folks that aren’t going to be satisfied with ‘good enough’.