The Outer Worlds 2: Everything we know so far about Obsidian's new RPG

The Outer Worlds 2 is officially on the way. As one of the upcoming Obsidian games on the horizon, The Outer Worlds 2 was first revealed at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase back in 2021 with a teaser trailer. While the studio didn't give too much in the way of details beyond confirming it's in the works, it's quickly become one of the most anticipated upcoming Xbox Series X games in the pipeline. With Obsidian also working other projects such as new first-person RPG Avowed and the upcoming release of the historical adventure Pentiment, it's likely that it'll be quite some time before we see more of The Outer Worlds 2.

Still, there are some details we can glean from what was revealed and as a sequel to The Outer Worlds , there are plenty of reasons to get excited. After all, Obsidian's 2019 sci-fi RPG took us on quite the memorable adventure that found its way into our pick of the best games of 2019 . As the developer behind Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds captured the spirit of the best Fallout games while also bringing the experience into the modern era and delivering something fresh.

So if you can hardly wait for sequel, read on below to discover everything we know so far about The Outer Worlds 2.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Outer Worlds 2 release date is yet to be confirmed by Obsidian or Microsoft. The RPG is thought to have entered pre-production in 2019, following the success of the first game, however you shouldn't go expecting a 2022 release.

Even with a rumored three years in development, Obsidian has had a lot on its plate between Avowed and Grounded. The Outer Worlds 2 pre-orders aren't yet available, but we're expecting them to go live next year when a release window will likely be made clearer.

The Outer Worlds 2 trailer

The Outer Worlds 2 trailer is beloved, and for good reason. It is self-aware, well written, and poked fun at video game trailers – riffing on common cliches to great effect. Towards the end of The Outer Worlds 2 trailer, Obsidian teased that "the developers haven't finished the [main character's] design. Or finished the story. Or finished any gameplay that's actually ready to show. In fact, the only thing [the developers] have finished is the title."

The Outer Worlds 2 setting

See more

Obsidian Entertainment tweeted the following alongside the game’s announcement "New star system. New crew. Same Outer Worlds."

The Outer Worlds 2 setting is taking us to a new world then, and while we'll be sad to say goodbye to some truly legendary companions, this is probably for the best. With The Outer Worlds PS5 seeming unlikely, owing to Obsidian being a first-party Xbox studio now, it's only fair that the adventure continue on with a clean slate.

Will The Outer Worlds 2 come to PS5?

I know many of you will be hoping that The Outer Worlds 2 PS5 is going to happen, but sadly that isn't going to be the case. The Outer Worlds 2 will be exclusive to Xbox Series X and PC, owing to Obsidian being part of the Xbox Game Studios network following its acquisition in 2018. The Outer Worlds 2 will be available on xbox Game Pass from day one, like every other first-party release from Xbox.

The Outer Worlds 2 gameplay

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Sadly, The Outer Worlds 2 gameplay hasn't been shown yet. But that doesn't mean we can't speculate! Part of the charm of the original was the way it threw you into situations that could change depending on your choices.

Much like Fallout, you can choose how to respond to certain characters, which could lead to various branching paths in the story. The deep level of customization, not just with your gear, but with your attributes and skills made for an engrossing experience that scratched that western RPG itch.

In The Outer Worlds 2, we’d like to see an expansion of that -- with even more customization to allow for plenty of experimentation.

Another aspect many players would like to see in the sequel is a lengthier campaign. The first entry could be finished in around 12 hours (without venturing into the side content), which was considered "too short" by some. Even completing everything the game has to offer would only take you 36 hours or so.

Obsidian could expand upon its sequel by giving players more areas (or worlds) to explore. The first game never felt too small, but having more planets to explore would extend the longevity of the next game.

We’d also like to see a wider variety of companions to interact with. The ones in the first game were, for the most part, interesting and worth talking to, so we’d like to see Obsidian double down on that and give us more. The fact that our wish list consists of simply wanting more from The Outer Worlds 2 is a testament to how good the original is.

The Outer Worlds 2 is one of the new games of 2022 and beyond that we can't wait to see out of the Xbox Game Studios group.