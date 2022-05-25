ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Outer Worlds 2: Everything we know

By Josh West
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

The Outer Worlds 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated upcoming RPGs for Xbox Series X and PC. It's coming from developer Obsidian Entertainment, the studio responsible for KOTOR 2, Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity, and so much more. Obsidian announced The Outer Worlds 2 in the summer of 2021, and we're hoping to see more of this sci-fi sequel during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2022 showcase – the event is set to be the highlight of the E3 2022 schedule .

For those of you who skipped out on The Outer Worlds – or just need a little refresher – the 2019 release proved to be true delight. It captured the spirit of Bethesda's Fallout games and managed to merge it with a more forward-thinking approach to quest design, companions, and exploration. That's one of the reasons we're so excited about The Outer Worlds 2. We want you to get excited about it too, so keep reading for everything we know about The Outer Worlds 2.

The Outer Worlds 2 release date

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UZNGG_0aXKWQY200

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Outer Worlds 2 release date is yet to be confirmed by Obsidian or Microsoft. The RPG is thought to have entered pre-production in 2019, following the success of the first game, however you shouldn't go expecting a 2022 release.

Even with a rumored three years in development, Obsidian has had a lot on its plate between Avowed and Grounded . The Outer Worlds 2 pre-orders aren't yet available, but we're expecting them to go live next year when a release window will likely be made clearer.

The Outer Worlds 2 trailer is hysterical

The Outer Worlds 2 trailer is beloved, and for good reason. It is self-aware, well written, and poked fun at video game trailers – riffing on common cliches to great effect.

Towards the end of The Outer Worlds 2 trailer, Obsidian teased that "the developers haven't finished the [main character's] design. Or finished the story. Or finished any gameplay that's actually ready to show. In fact, the only thing [the developers] have finished is the title."

The Outer Worlds 2 setting will take us to a new star system

See more

Obsidian Entertainment tweeted the following alongside the game’s announcement "New star system. New crew. Same Outer Worlds."

The Outer Worlds 2 setting is taking us to a new world then, and while we'll be sad to say goodbye to some truly legendary companions, this is probably for the best. With The Outer Worlds PS5 seeming unlikely, owing to Obsidian being a first-party Xbox studio now, it's only fair that the adventure continue on with a clean slate.

The Outer Worlds 2 PS5 isn't happening

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ogv8c_0aXKWQY200

(Image credit: Microsoft)

I know many of you will be hoping that The Outer Worlds 2 PS5 is going to happen, but sadly that isn't going to be the case. The Outer Worlds 2 will be exclusive to Xbox Series X and PC, owing to Obsidian being part of the Xbox Game Studios network following its acquisition in 2018. The Outer Worlds 2 will be available on xbox Game Pass from day one, like every other first-party release from Xbox.

What will the Outer Worlds 2 gameplay be like?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1grqCj_0aXKWQY200

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Sadly, The Outer Worlds 2 gameplay hasn't been shown yet. But that doesn't mean we can't speculate! Part of the charm of the original was the way it threw you into situations that could change depending on your choices.

Much like Fallout, you can choose how to respond to certain characters, which could lead to various branching paths in the story. The deep level of customization, not just with your gear, but with your attributes and skills made for an engrossing experience that scratched that western RPG itch.

In The Outer Worlds 2, we’d like to see an expansion of that -- with even more customization to allow for plenty of experimentation.

Another aspect many players would like to see in the sequel is a lengthier campaign. The first entry could be finished in around 12 hours (without venturing into the side content), which was considered "too short" by some. Even completing everything the game has to offer would only take you 36 hours or so.

Obsidian could expand upon its sequel by giving players more areas (or worlds) to explore. The first game never felt too small, but having more planets to explore would extend the longevity of the next game.

We’d also like to see a wider variety of companions to interact with. The ones in the first game were, for the most part, interesting and worth talking to, so we’d like to see Obsidian double down on that and give us more. The fact that our wish list consists of simply wanting more from The Outer Worlds 2 is a testament to how good the original is.

Inspired to play the first game? For our guide to all the comrades you can take on your adventures throughout the galaxy, head over to our Outer Worlds companions guide for more.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Still using your PS3 and PS Vita? We've got bad news

Sony 's latest firmware update stops players from transferring PS3 games to the PS Vita – but it's not all bad news. Initially released earlier this month on May 11, some users reported they could no longer transfer games between the PS3 to the PS Vita. At first, console owners seemed to think it was a bug. However, as spotted on ResetEra (opens in new tab) (via Siliconera (opens in new tab)), Sony issued an official notice (opens in new tab) which was widely missed, confirming this removal was actually intended.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#The Outer Worlds#Game Design#Future Games#Video Game#Obsidian Entertainment#Avowed
GAMINGbible

'Far Cry 4' Is Free To Download And Keep For A Limited Time

The excellent Far Cry 4 will be free to download and keep in the next few weeks, and it's definitely worth a look - if only to remind yourself of what was arguably the last really good Far Cry game before its formulaic approach to open-world design really started to outstay its welcome.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
GamesRadar

9 BioShock 2 tips to know before descending into Rapture

These Bioshock 2 tips will help you get to grips fast with a game that is definitely a Bioshock sequel, but one with its own ideas. From new Big Daddies and Little Sisters, to expanded plasmid effects and more. There's a lot to learn and while you can probably figure it all out yourself eventually, some pointers to speed up the whole process aren't going to spoil your day. Coming up we're going to cover the basics and give you a head start in Rapture - so have a read of our BioShock 2 tips and give yourself a big advantage over the other Daddies.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Fallout: London devs say Liam Neeson "wasn't interested in the series anymore"

The developer of Fallout: London has said that Liam Neeson isn't interested in contributing to the series anymore. The Fallout: London team has lofty ambitions when it comes to the voice cast of its upcoming mod. In an interview with NME (opens in new tab), lead producer Dean Carter has revealed that the team reached out to the series' biggest stars, Liam Neeson and Ron Perlman, in the hopes of getting them involved with the project, but sadly both stars have declined.
VIDEO GAMES
thedigitalfix.com

It’s time for a Star Wars horror movie

When you think of Star Wars, one of the last tags you would associate with the franchise from a galaxy far, far away is that of horror. The series of science fiction movies is one of the most beloved and successful franchises of all time, and is perfect for a night of family movie fun. But, what if Disney and LucasFilm dared to go a little bit darker and gave us a full-on Star Wars horror movie?
MOVIES
GamesRadar

My Time at Sandrock multiplayer will be added “by the end of this year"

Multiplayer is heading to life sim My Time at Sandrock later this summer. Released last week on Steam Early Access, My Time at Sandrock is already proving massively popular. So far, it's enjoyed a successful launch that saw the game top the concurrent player record of its predecessor, My Time at Portia, mere hours after release. Despite its success, some players have been left disappointed that multiplayer didn't make it into the game at launch, but developer Panthea has assured fans that it will be added before the end of the year.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Winnie the Pooh Horror Movie Director Reveals Tragic End for Eeyore

In Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear and his best piglet pal going on a killing spree, it seems one of their first victims was an oh-so-familiar donkey. In a new interview, Blood and Honey director Rhys Frake-Waterfield says that some of the characters fans associate with the Pooh mythology will not appear in the movie, although not always for the same reason. The reason the movie can feature Winnie the Pooh and not have to rename or parody him, is that the characters in A. A. Milne's first Pooh stories have lapsed into the public domain. Tigger, though, remains copyrighted, and will not appear.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

Free PS4 games: The best to play this side of payday

When it comes to best free PS4 games, it's worth noting that some do have in-game microtransactions, but their point of entry will let you jump straight in free of charge. PlayStation's digital storefront has plenty of free offerings to try out and get stuck into, and if you're not sure where to start, this list is here to help. If you've gotten your hands on a PS5, you'll also be happy to know that many of these free PS4 games are also available to play on the latest console. And if you're looking for more recommendations, be sure to check out our pick of the best free PS Plus games. Read on below for our roundup of the best free PS4 games you can play right now.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Final Fantasy 10's brilliant Blitzball is now (technically) Star Wars canon

Final Fantasy 10's Blitzball is officially canon in the Star Wars universe. Earlier this month, author Mike Chen took to Twitter to reveal some little-known facts about Star Wars: Brotherhood (opens in new tab), a novel charting the adventures of Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi during the Clone Wars. Over the course of the thread, Chen reveals that there's mention of Blitzball from Final Fantasy 10 in the new novel, a game played in a local lake.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

19K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy