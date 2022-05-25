The Outer Worlds 2: Everything we know

The Outer Worlds 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated upcoming RPGs for Xbox Series X and PC. It's coming from developer Obsidian Entertainment, the studio responsible for KOTOR 2, Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity, and so much more. Obsidian announced The Outer Worlds 2 in the summer of 2021, and we're hoping to see more of this sci-fi sequel during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2022 showcase – the event is set to be the highlight of the E3 2022 schedule .

For those of you who skipped out on The Outer Worlds – or just need a little refresher – the 2019 release proved to be true delight. It captured the spirit of Bethesda's Fallout games and managed to merge it with a more forward-thinking approach to quest design, companions, and exploration. That's one of the reasons we're so excited about The Outer Worlds 2. We want you to get excited about it too, so keep reading for everything we know about The Outer Worlds 2.

The Outer Worlds 2 release date is yet to be confirmed by Obsidian or Microsoft. The RPG is thought to have entered pre-production in 2019, following the success of the first game, however you shouldn't go expecting a 2022 release.

Even with a rumored three years in development, Obsidian has had a lot on its plate between Avowed and Grounded . The Outer Worlds 2 pre-orders aren't yet available, but we're expecting them to go live next year when a release window will likely be made clearer.

The Outer Worlds 2 trailer is hysterical

The Outer Worlds 2 trailer is beloved, and for good reason. It is self-aware, well written, and poked fun at video game trailers – riffing on common cliches to great effect.

Towards the end of The Outer Worlds 2 trailer, Obsidian teased that "the developers haven't finished the [main character's] design. Or finished the story. Or finished any gameplay that's actually ready to show. In fact, the only thing [the developers] have finished is the title."

The Outer Worlds 2 setting will take us to a new star system

Obsidian Entertainment tweeted the following alongside the game’s announcement "New star system. New crew. Same Outer Worlds."

The Outer Worlds 2 setting is taking us to a new world then, and while we'll be sad to say goodbye to some truly legendary companions, this is probably for the best. With The Outer Worlds PS5 seeming unlikely, owing to Obsidian being a first-party Xbox studio now, it's only fair that the adventure continue on with a clean slate.

The Outer Worlds 2 PS5 isn't happening

I know many of you will be hoping that The Outer Worlds 2 PS5 is going to happen, but sadly that isn't going to be the case. The Outer Worlds 2 will be exclusive to Xbox Series X and PC, owing to Obsidian being part of the Xbox Game Studios network following its acquisition in 2018. The Outer Worlds 2 will be available on xbox Game Pass from day one, like every other first-party release from Xbox.

What will the Outer Worlds 2 gameplay be like?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Sadly, The Outer Worlds 2 gameplay hasn't been shown yet. But that doesn't mean we can't speculate! Part of the charm of the original was the way it threw you into situations that could change depending on your choices.

Much like Fallout, you can choose how to respond to certain characters, which could lead to various branching paths in the story. The deep level of customization, not just with your gear, but with your attributes and skills made for an engrossing experience that scratched that western RPG itch.

In The Outer Worlds 2, we’d like to see an expansion of that -- with even more customization to allow for plenty of experimentation.

Another aspect many players would like to see in the sequel is a lengthier campaign. The first entry could be finished in around 12 hours (without venturing into the side content), which was considered "too short" by some. Even completing everything the game has to offer would only take you 36 hours or so.

Obsidian could expand upon its sequel by giving players more areas (or worlds) to explore. The first game never felt too small, but having more planets to explore would extend the longevity of the next game.

We’d also like to see a wider variety of companions to interact with. The ones in the first game were, for the most part, interesting and worth talking to, so we’d like to see Obsidian double down on that and give us more. The fact that our wish list consists of simply wanting more from The Outer Worlds 2 is a testament to how good the original is.

Inspired to play the first game? For our guide to all the comrades you can take on your adventures throughout the galaxy, head over to our Outer Worlds companions guide for more.