Local Sports Results from Wednesday 6/16/21

The offense just couldn’t get anything going in this one. Jacob Robson continued to get it done, collecting three or the Hens’ six hits. JaCoby Jones walked and singled, but there just weren’t many opportunities to mount a threat. Pedro Payano started for Toledo, tossing six innings with two runs allowed. Nolan Blackwood allowed a pair in the seventh. Gerson Moreno and Jason Foley were a little shaky in their innings of work, but kept the Redbirds off the board.