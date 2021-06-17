Local Sports Results from Wednesday 6/16/21

Well, the Downieville Warriors got their butts kicked by the Loyalton Grizzlies. It was another rough game, full of fouls again, although less fouls called on the Warriors this time. If the kids could get better at their free throws, they could definitely win, considering how many free throws they attempted. I like to joke that the shots aren’t free, they cost $1.
Northwoods - Yesterday, we had regional semi-final action in high school softball. Today, it was the boys turn to take the diamond with the chance to advance to the regional finals!. In division 4, Three Lakes taking on Gresham. The Blue Jays dominate this one from the first pitch. Three...
-Beavers host Slinger on Monday in Sectional Semifinal. –Markesan plays Mineral Point on Tuesday at 2pm. Oakfield 11 Central Wisconsin Christian 10 – 8 innings. If you have a question about this story or have an idea for a future local sports story, please email Wade Bates at [email protected]
Boys State Lacrosse Tournament Semifinals, Stillwater HS. Prior Lake will play #1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s in Championship Saturday. Lakeville North will play #4 Stillwater in Third Place Game Saturday. Girls State Lacrosse Tournament Semifinals, Stillwater HS. #1 Prior Lake – 18, #4 Benilde-St. Margaret’s – 10 #2 Lakeville South – 10,...
The Sporting News.com reports New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has given manager Aaron Boone a vote of confidence, despite the Yankees 34-32 record. Cashman made the comment before the Pinstripers 6-5 win over Toronto last night. St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt tells The Sporting News he expects...
The CDH Clay Target had great seasons in both trap and skeet shooting. In trap, shooters aim at targets that are launched moving away from them. In skeet, the targets move side to side. There are separate competitions for both sports. Skeet Shooting. In sections, Riley Bray '22 finished first,...
The offense just couldn’t get anything going in this one. Jacob Robson continued to get it done, collecting three or the Hens’ six hits. JaCoby Jones walked and singled, but there just weren’t many opportunities to mount a threat. Pedro Payano started for Toledo, tossing six innings with two runs allowed. Nolan Blackwood allowed a pair in the seventh. Gerson Moreno and Jason Foley were a little shaky in their innings of work, but kept the Redbirds off the board.
The Ottawa BlackJacks were dealt a stinging defeat in the lid-lifter to their first full season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League. After a first quarter in which they built a 22-18 lead, the BlackJacks were brought back to earth in a 103-78 loss to the Niagara River Lions at TD Place on Thursday night.