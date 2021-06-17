Edward Gardner extends contract with the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra

The Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra is one of the most versatile cultural organisations in The Netherlands. The orchestra organises a diverse concert program in The Royal Concertgebouw Amsterdam and is a welcome guest on foreign stages and festivals. The Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra brings classical music to life at the highest level and collaborates closely with international guest soloists and conductors. It takes great pleasure in welcoming and developing new musical talent. Marc Albrecht was the chief conductor of the Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra|Netherlands Chamber Orchestra between 2011 and 2020; Lorenzo Viotti will succeed him in that position from season 2020/2021 and onwards.