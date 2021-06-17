Cancel
Edward Gardner extends contract with the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra

Cover picture for the articleEdward Gardner will stay on as principal conductor of the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra until 2024. He initially joined the Norwegian orchestra in 2013 as principal guest conductor, before his appointment as principal conductor from 2015. His initial contract as principal conductor was for three years, but this has already been extended twice. The most recent extension in September 2019 was for his role with the orchestra to continue until 2023.

