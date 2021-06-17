Cancel
Ristuccia lawsuit muddles case for leasing Rogers School

By Staff Writer
The Fairhaven Select Board and members of the Rogers Re-Use Committee were blindsided by the news at he Select Board’s June 9 meeting that regardless of any lease agreement with SMEC or Town Meeting approval to borrow $475,000, nothing can move forward until a judge issues a decision in a pending civil lawsuit filed by New England Preservation and Development, LLC and Zachary Mayo against the Town of Fairhaven.

