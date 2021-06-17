Town Meeting approves Select Board changes, nixes Rogers deal

Fairhaven Town Meeting members spent the whole day on Saturday, 6/12, and a couple of hours Monday night getting through 60 articles on the annual TM warrant. In addition to the usual budget and capital spending items, TM voted on a number of bylaws changes, including the addition of a short-term rental bylaw; voted to change the name of the Board of Selectmen to “Select Board”; approved changing the Select Board from three to five members; voted to continue the option for the public to join meetings remotely; voted to create a Charter Committee; and rejected a proposal for the Rogers School 1950s addition to be leased.