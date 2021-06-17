Breaking a liquid bridge using torsion (video)
Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) Graduate University. Reporting in a PNAS study, researchers in the OIST Micro/Bio/Nanofluidics Unit have found that twisting is a quicker and cleaner method of breaking liquid bridges. When the upper plate is rotated at 35.5 cycles per second (Hz), the silicone oil bridge is placed under torsion. Such rotation causes a crack to appear that propagates from the edge of the bridge to the center. The video is slowed down to 0.2x speed and takes one second in real-time.www.eurekalert.org