Chemistry

Breaking a liquid bridge using torsion (video)

EurekAlert
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) Graduate University. Reporting in a PNAS study, researchers in the OIST Micro/Bio/Nanofluidics Unit have found that twisting is a quicker and cleaner method of breaking liquid bridges. When the upper plate is rotated at 35.5 cycles per second (Hz), the silicone oil bridge is placed under torsion. Such rotation causes a crack to appear that propagates from the edge of the bridge to the center. The video is slowed down to 0.2x speed and takes one second in real-time.

www.eurekalert.org
#Torsion#Oist#Pnas#Aaas#Eurekalert
Science
Chemistry
Engineeringscitechdaily.com

Switchable Mirrors Created From Liquid Metal

Approach could be used to create electrically controlled mirrors for art or advanced devices. Researchers have developed a way to dynamically switch the surface of liquid metal between reflective and scattering states. This technology could one day be used to create electrically controllable mirrors or illumination devices. Liquid metals combine...
ScienceEurekAlert

Video of Heart Action Potential (video)

This video repeats three times the graphene camera images of a single beat of an embryonic chicken heart. The images, separated by 5 milliseconds, were measured by a laser bouncing off a graphene sheet lying beneath the heart. The images are about 2 millimeters on a side.
ScienceEurekAlert

Video (video)

Movement of Paramecium at 1x & 5x permissible limit concentrations of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) water pollutants.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Into the Belly of the Bee (1 of 3) (video)

KAUST researchers studied the environmental bacteria and fungi in the guts of bees that play an essential role in making them more resilient to external threats.
EngineeringEurekAlert

University of Groningen scientists design superfast molecular motor

Light-driven molecular motors have been around for over twenty years. These motors typically take microseconds to nanoseconds for one revolution. Thomas Jansen, associate professor of physics at the University of Groningen, and Master's student Atreya Majumdar have now designed an even faster molecular motor. The new design is driven by light only and can make a full turn in picoseconds, using the power of a single photon. Jansen: 'We have developed a new out-of-the-box design for a motor molecule that is much faster.' The design was published in The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters on 7 June.
ScienceEurekAlert

Explainer video (video)

Just as the skeleton and muscles move the human body and hold its shape, all the cells of the body are stabilised and moved by a cellular skeleton. Unlike our skeleton, this cellular skeleton is a very dynamic structure, constantly changing and renewing itself. It consists of different types of protein filaments, which include intermediate filaments and microtubules. Now, a research team from the University of Göttingen is the first to succeed in observing a direct interaction between microtubules and intermediate filaments outside the cell, and also in quantitatively measuring this interaction.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Inducing and tuning spin interactions in layered material

(Nanowerk News) Magnetic-spin interactions that allow spin-manipulation by electrical control allow potential applications in energy-efficient spintronic devices. An antisymmetric exchange known as Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interactions (DMI) is vital to form various chiral spin textures, such as skyrmions, and permits their potential application in energy-efficient spintronic devices. Published in Nature Communications ("Tailoring...
PhysicsNature.com

From Slater to Mott physics by epitaxially engineering electronic correlations in oxide interfaces

Using spin-assisted ab initio random structure searches, we explore an exhaustive quantum phase diagram of archetypal interfaced Mott insulators, i.e. lanthanum-iron and lanthanum-titanium oxides. In particular, we report that the charge transfer induced by the interfacial electronic reconstruction stabilises a high-spin ferrous Fe2+ state. We provide a pathway to control the strength of correlation in this electronic state by tuning the epitaxial strain, yielding a manifold of quantum electronic phases, i.e. Mott-Hubbard, charge transfer and Slater insulating states. Furthermore, we report that the electronic correlations are closely related to the structural oxygen octahedral rotations, whose control is able to stabilise the low-spin state of Fe2+ at low pressure previously observed only under the extreme high pressure conditions in the Earth’s lower mantle. Thus, we provide avenues for magnetic switching via THz radiations which have crucial implications for next generation of spintronics technologies.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Catalytic high-temperature oxidations: Individual atom or metal cluster?

(Nanowerk News) Highly dispersed platinum catalysts provide new possibilities for industrial processes, such as the flameless combustion of methane, propane, or carbon monoxide, which has fewer emissions and is more resource efficient and consistent than conventional combustion. In the journal Angewandte Chemie ("Single-Site vs. Cluster Catalysis in High Temperature Oxidations"),...
Mathematicsnanowerk.com

Structural engineering on the atomic scale

(Nanowerk Spotlight) The arrangement of the constituent atoms in a solid material's crystal structure determines its properties. Technologies such as electron and x-ray crystallography can reveal the atomic geometry of a crystal – however, they do not identify the precise location and position of each individual atom. But when the...
Delaware StateEurekAlert

Managed Retreat (video)

New research from the University of Delaware's A.R. Siders and Katharine Mach, from the University of Miami, found that managed retreat can't be seen as a last resort -- it must be paired with existing (flood walls) or future (floating cities) measures to be effective.
ChemistryNature.com

All-optical nonreciprocity due to valley polarization pumping in transition metal dichalcogenides

Nonreciprocity and nonreciprocal optical devices play a vital role in modern photonic technologies by enforcing one-way propagation of light. Here, we demonstrate an all-optical approach to nonreciprocity based on valley-selective response in transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs). This approach overcomes the limitations of magnetic materials and it does not require an external magnetic field. We provide experimental evidence of photoinduced nonreciprocity in a monolayer WS2 pumped by circularly polarized (CP) light. Nonreciprocity stems from valley-selective exciton population, giving rise to nonlinear circular dichroism controlled by CP pump fields. Our experimental results reveal a significant effect even at room temperature, despite considerable intervalley-scattering, showing promising potential for practical applications in magnetic-free nonreciprocal platforms. As an example, here we propose a device scheme to realize an optical isolator based on a pass-through silicon nitride (SiN) ring resonator integrating the optically biased TMD monolayer.
PhysicsPhys.org

Researchers resolve magnetic structures of different topological semimetals

Topological semimetals are one of the major discoveries in condensed-matter physics in recent years. The magnetic Weyl semimetal, in which the Weyl nodes can be generated and modulated by magnetization, provides an ideal platform for the investigation of the magnetic field-tunable link between Weyl physics and magnetism. But due to the lack of appropriate or high quality specimens, most of the theoretically expected magnetic topological semimetals have not been experimentally confirmed. Therefore, exploration of new magnetic topological semimetals is of great importance.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Dinosaur Footprints (video)

Footprints from at least six different species of dinosaur -- the very last dinosaurs to walk on UK soil 110 million years ago -- have been found in Kent, a new report has announced.
ScienceEurekAlert

How to awkwardly interact with people at a bar using chemistry (video)

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2021 -- With pandemic restrictions lifting in the U.S., we're starting to get back out in the world, meeting up with friends and coworkers at restaurants and bars. If you're worried you forgot how to talk to other humans, this episode is for you!: https://youtu.be/XDbpzCM9qKU. ###. Reactions...
ScienceAPS physics

Imaging and controlling vortex dynamics in mesoscopic superconductor–normal-metal–superconductor arrays

Harnessing the properties of vortices in superconductors is crucial for fundamental science and technological applications; thus, it has been an ongoing goal to locally probe and control vortices. Here, we use a scanning probe technique that enables studies of vortex dynamics in superconducting systems by leveraging the resonant behavior of a raster-scanned, magnetic-tipped cantilever. This experimental setup allows us to image and control vortices, as well as extract key energy scales of the vortex interactions. Applying this technique to lattices of superconductor island arrays on a metal, we obtain a variety of striking spatial patterns that encode information about the energy landscape for vortices in the system. We interpret these patterns in terms of local vortex dynamics and extract the relative strengths of the characteristic energy scales in the system, such as the vortex-magnetic field and vortex-vortex interaction strengths, as well as the vortex chemical potential. We also demonstrate that the relative strengths of the interactions can be tuned and show how these interactions shift with an applied bias. The high degree of tunability and local nature of such vortex imaging and control not only enable new understanding of vortex interactions, but also have potential applications in more complex systems such as those relevant to quantum computing.
ScienceAPS physics

Inertial migration of a non-neutrally buoyant particle in a linear shear flow with thermal convection

We perform numerical simulations on inertial migration of a non-neutrally buoyant particle with a density ratio of 0.98–1.02 in a linear shear flow dominated channel with a Reynolds number up to 500 in the presence of thermal convection using a double-population lattice Boltzmann method. It is found that under the isothermal condition, the particle with a larger density difference from the fluid will either settle to the bottom of the channel or float to the top of the channel, while the particle with a smaller particle-fluid density difference remains suspended in the channel due to the inertial lift force. The presence of thermal convection (characterized by the Grashof number.
SciencePhysics World

Quantum microscope uses entanglement to reveal biological structures

Quantum entanglement has been used to overcome a key limitation on the speed, sensitivity, and resolution of a bioimaging technique called stimulated Raman scattering (SRS) gain microscopy. The breakthrough was made by Warwick Bowen and colleagues at the University of Queensland in Australia and Germany’s University of Rostock, who showed...
ScienceEurekAlert

Fig. 1 (image)

Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Chinese Academy Sciences.