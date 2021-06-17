Watch Over 200 Klimt Paintings Come To Life In This Immersive Exhibition

Exhibition Hub, the company that brought highly successful, immersive Van Gogh exhibits to cities like NYC, Atlanta, and Miami, has just announced a brand-new experience that’s coming to LA!

Artwork from the iconic Austrian Symbolist painter Gustav Klimt will come to life in a 360-degree digital spectacle that’ll illuminate and transform the physical space into a fully immersive Klimt exhibit . You’ll see Klimt’s work take over the walls and encompass your surroundings.

And the waitlist for tickets to Klimt: The Immersive Experience will officially open on Thursday, July 1st at 1pm!

After successful exhibits in London, Barcelona and a number of other cities around the world, the time has finally come for the spectacular exhibition to make its way to the states. The multisensory journey through these famous bodies of work is an entirely new way of experiencing art , bringing every stunning detail to life like never before.

Using technology to recreate animated displays of these masterpieces you’ll be immersed directly into the paintings themselves, making you feel as if you’ve stepped into one of his works, like his most famous paintings, like Apple Tree I , The Tree of Life , and Water Serpents II . These incredible images will be taking over a secret location in Los Angeles to be announced soon.

In addition to this extraordinary experience, Exhibition Hub will also be bringing another legendary artist’s world to life with Monet: The Immersive Experience coming to L.A. this fall.

We’ve already added this extraordinary art experience to our 2021 bucket list—so sign up for the waitlist to get special access before tickets get released to the public.

Don’t miss out on this incredible multisensory extravaganza. Sign up for the waitlist t o get special access before tickets get released to the public.

Klimt: The Immersive Experience - Waitlist