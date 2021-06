GitLab Technology and Channel Partners Help Enable Enterprises’ DevOps Adoption to Embrace Digital Transformation. GitLab Inc., a company that offers a single application for the DevOps lifecycle, announced it has expanded its Global Partner Program with new technology partner integrations as well as a new GitLab Certified Services Partner Program. The Services Program includes Certified Professional Services Partner (PSP) and Certified Training Partner (CTP) badges to help new as well as existing partners develop service portfolios around the DevOps lifecycle to support GitLab customers. DevOps adoption has rapidly increased over the past several years—and it’s constantly evolving. Many developers are looking towards adding AI/ML and security to their skill sets according to GitLab’s 2021 DevSecOps survey. GitLab’s technology partners and Open and Select partners are critical to guiding customers through their digital transformation journeys, with the same survey finding that more partners than ever are helping customers set developer priorities.