In Lubbock, Texas, we proudly hold the title as the city with the most live music venues per capita in the Lone Star State. Music lovers from across the country and around the world meet in the “Hub City” to experience the rich and evolving culture of our thriving music scene. Whether you prefer to rock out with a craft beer or enjoy West Texas wine as jazz plays in the background, Lubbock’s local talent is highly esteemed and in the spotlight nightly. Take a look below for a few of our favorite venues to rock out this summer!