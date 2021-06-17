Cancel
Be inspired by art and science at Science Centre Singapore’s new exhibition on Leonardo da Vinci

By Sharmaine Loh
sgmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItalian polymath Leonardo da Vinci is a household name in both the arts and sciences. Now, Singaporeans are invited to step into his world, as the Science Centre Singapore honours the celebrated artist and scientist in its latest showcase, Da Vinci The Exhibition: Be Inspired to Innovate. A tribute to...

sgmagazine.com
