Chalk Art Fest Coming To Hamburg This Summer

EXETER — For the Sat., June 19th Edition of the Exeter Arts & Music Fest, in addition to the thirty artist vendors, eight food vendors, and kids activities, TEAM (Town.Exeter.Arts.Music) will be collaborating on the main stage in Swasey Parkway from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. with BLM Seacoast, The NH State Council of the Arts, and the Racial Unity Team to celebrate and raise awareness of the annual Juneteenth Holiday, which honors the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. There will also be an exhibit set up for the proposed “Black Heritage Pocket Park”, which will recognize the History of African-Americans in the Town of Exeter.