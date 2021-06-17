Chalk Art Fest Coming To Hamburg This Summer

This is one of my favorite festivals, Q-FEST. The festival will take over Washington Park, and Maine Street and here's everything you need to know if you’re going. Q-Fest celebrates the very best in art and music with over 50 vendors on site at this year's event. Cancelled last yeast due to COVID-19, this is one of Quincy's biggest summer events for the whole family to enjoy. With lots of free activities for mom, dad, and the kids, there is sure to be something for everyone to enjoy this weekend.