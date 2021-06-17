Cancel
Chalk Art Fest Coming To Hamburg This Summer

By Clay Moden
There is a great event that is back for 2021! Join your friends and grab some chalk for your shot to win some cash or other great prizes!. This great event will take place Saturday July 24 and Sunday July 25th at Alchemy Wine & Beer at 20 Union St in Hamburg.

