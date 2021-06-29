19 Year Old Man Charged in Connection With May 23 Murder in Baltimore City
On June 8, 2021, Warrant Apprehension detectives along with the assistance of the US Marshals Taskforce, arrested 19 year-old D’Angelo Woodrum in the 3700 block of Bonview Avenue.
Woodrum was arrested for killing 39 year-old Tayvon Kenan and shooting a 50 year-old male on May 23, 2021, after a dispute.
Detectives transported D’Angelo Woodrum to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with 1st degree murder.