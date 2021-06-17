Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roberto Mancini Backs France, Belgium, and Portugal as Favourites to Win Euro 2020

By Amreen
90min.com
 9 days ago

Roberto Mancini has claimed France, Belgium, and Portugal should be considered as favourites to win Euro 2020. Mancini's Italy side are the first team to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition following their 3-0 win over Switzerland on Wednesday night. However, Mancini has warned that fans should not to get ahead of themselves.

www.90min.com
Euro 2020: Roberto Mancini has Italy believing again after a decade of woe

It feels unnatural to describe Italy - winners of four World Cups and one European Championship - as dark horses for Euro 2020, but that's exactly what they are. So success starved have this football-obsessed nation been for the best part of a decade that they have slipped out of the discussion when it comes to major tournament favourites in recent years, but Roberto Mancini has them believing again ahead of Friday night's opener against Turkey in Rome.
How Roberto Mancini turned Italy from World Cup flops into Euro 2020 contenders

After the dark days of Italy’s 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign, Roberto Mancini’s side face Turkey in the European Championship curtain-raiser on Friday as one of the pre-tournament favourites. The Azzurri go into the contest in Rome on the back of a 27-game unbeaten run having completed a remarkable turnaround...
Daily Mail

Roberto Mancini shrugs off Euro 2020 title talk after Italy's dominant win over Turkey and says there is 'a long way to go' for them to be contenders

Roberto Mancini played down talk about Italy becoming contenders for the Europeans Championships after beating Turkey 3-0 by saying there's a 'long way to go' to Wembley. The Azzurri got their tournament off to a flying start as three second-half goals clinched victory over their Group A opponents on Friday night, with the strikes coming courtesy of Merih Demiral's own goal, Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne.
Listen up: Roberto Mancini is Italy’s standout at Euro 2020

ROME (AP) — For months, Italy’s players have been repeating the same mantra: “Our strength is in the group. We don’t have a single standout player.”. The Azzurri do have a standout coach, though, and Roberto Mancini’s impact in turning around a team that failed to qualify for the last World Cup into a European Championship contender is worthy of praise.
Daily Mail

Turkey 0-3 Italy: Roberto Mancini's side lay down a marker to their Euro 2020 rivals as strikes by Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne and Merih Demiral's own goal hand the Azzurri an emphatic opening night win in Rome

Just gone five o'clock near the Ponte Duca D'Aosta and along the banks of the River Tiber the first sights and sounds of a summer tournament football were brewing. Faces were painted and flags were flying. If not flying then worn as capes, bandanas or sarongs by the ticketed few, drawn to the Olympic Stadium by the force of anticipation, hours before kick-off.
Roberto Mancini on Football, Style and the Secret to a Happy Life

Four decades into a glittering career, Roberto Mancini is the elegant striker turned elegant manager, a man of 100 scarves and the salt and pepper flow. A legend in Manchester whose sky blue Galacticos toppled their city rivals on that fateful May afternoon with a Martin Tyler scream and and a stocky Argentinian wheeling away in 94th minute ecstasy. Agüerooooooo!!! You know the rest.
Roberto Mancini confident Italy have what it takes to win Euro 2020

Roberto Mancini insists Italy can win Euro 2020 after they became the first side to reach the knockout stage. Manuel Locatelli’s double and Ciro Immobile’s late strike sealed a dominant 3-0 win over Switzerland in Rome. They returned to the top of Group A, after Wales’ 2-0 win over Turkey,...
​Italy manager Mancini: We can win Euro 2020

Italy boss Roberto Mancini believes his side can go on to win Euro 2020. The Azzurri have followed up their opening game win over Turkey with a 3-0 success over Switzerland in Rome, booking their place in the Round of 16. The Italians have now gone ten straight games without...
Italy, Roberto Mancini reap the rewards of modern Serie A

The unbeaten streak suggests that we are watching the most on-form team in the world, regardless of international or domestic competition. Italy’s 3-0 win over Switzerland in their second match of the 2020 European Championship was their 10th in a row, a run in which they’ve scored 31 goals while conceding none. In fact, Italy haven’t given up a goal in eight months and are currently on a 29-match unbeaten streak with their last loss coming almost three years ago. Roberto Mancini’s appointment as manager following a 2018 campaign in which Italy missed the World Cup looked a puzzling decision as the now 56-year-old was still young enough to impact at the club level. Mancini, though, spotted an opportunity to do “something really different” following the existential disappointment. Decisive failures beget new beginnings, and Mancini has taken full advantage to create a modern image.