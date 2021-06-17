Roberto Mancini Backs France, Belgium, and Portugal as Favourites to Win Euro 2020

The unbeaten streak suggests that we are watching the most on-form team in the world, regardless of international or domestic competition. Italy’s 3-0 win over Switzerland in their second match of the 2020 European Championship was their 10th in a row, a run in which they’ve scored 31 goals while conceding none. In fact, Italy haven’t given up a goal in eight months and are currently on a 29-match unbeaten streak with their last loss coming almost three years ago. Roberto Mancini’s appointment as manager following a 2018 campaign in which Italy missed the World Cup looked a puzzling decision as the now 56-year-old was still young enough to impact at the club level. Mancini, though, spotted an opportunity to do “something really different” following the existential disappointment. Decisive failures beget new beginnings, and Mancini has taken full advantage to create a modern image.