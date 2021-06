As you enter in the "golden years" of life, your health needs change. "Adults age 65+ have a higher risk of injury due to a fall or car crash," warned the CDC in a tweet yesterday, in order to promote their new awareness campaign #StillGoingStrong, which "offers simple steps you and your loved ones can take to age without injury." One of the main reasons is that your risks of sustaining certain injuries increases, which makes it important to stay educated on the best practices to avoid injury and also what health symptoms to look out for. Read on to learn more about the CDC's warning to those 65 and over—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.