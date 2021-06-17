Philadelphia Officer Shoots at Armed Man
A Philadelphia Police officer fired his gun at a man while he was investigating a shooting in the city’s Frankford section. According to police, an officer saw a 29 year-old man shooting at someone near the 1500 block of Pratt Street on Thursday morning. Investigators say the suspect pointed his gun at the officer and that officer fired his gun. The suspect was not hurt and ran away. Investigators say that police officer chased the suspect and eventually arrested him.phl17.com