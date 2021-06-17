Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ByteDance founder tells staff he's shifting away from CEO's daily work -sources

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vbqJp_0aXDtHfx00

BEIJING (Reuters) -ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming told staff on Thursday he was already shifting away from a chief executive’s daily responsibilities and his work pace was less intense, according to two people who attended the meeting.

In May, Zhang unexpectedly announced that he will step down as CEO of the TikTok owner amid Chinese’ regulators’ tightened scrutiny of the country’s biggest technology firms. He said at the time he would complete the transition work with his successor Liang Rubo by the end of this year.

Zhang told staff he was currently studying other companies’ organizational structures and managing styles, and doing research on the education industry. Zhang remains chairman of ByteDance and has the absolute voting power at the company.

The company told staff at the same meeting that its total revenue more than doubled in 2020 to $34.3 billion and its operating loss was $2 billion, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The loss was partly attributable to accounting norms for share-based compensation of employees, a person familiar with the matter said.

Reuters has reported that ByteDance, one of the world’s biggest private tech companies with an estimated value of about $300 billion in recent trades, had a revenue goal of around $30 billion for 2020.

ByteDance posted a widening net loss of $45 billion and a gross profit of $19 billion, representing 93% growth year-over-year, the company told employees in the staff meeting, upon which the memo was based.

The wider net loss was partly due to fair value appreciation on convertible redeemable preferred shares, according to the person.

Beijing-based ByteDance declined to comment on its financials or Zhang’s remarks.

It had 1.9 billion global monthly users in December 2020 for all its apps including TikTok, its Chinese version Douyin and news aggregator Jinri Toutiao.

Reuters

Reuters

136K+
Followers
165K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Tiktok#Chinese#Douyin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
TV & Videosstartupnchill.com

What Netflix and ByteDance are doing to break away from the organizational involution

Involution, a social concept introduced by American anthropologist Clifford Geertz, describes a process of agricultural development where population growth did not intrinsically generate productivity or advancement in business. It has become a viral meme in China, where its Chinese term, neijuan, literally “rolling inwards” in English, has taken on an entirely different meaning to describe the status of living in…
BusinessBusiness Insider

Goldman Sachs just hired a top internet research analyst away from UBS

This story requires our BI Prime membership. To read the full article, simply click here to claim your deal and get access to all exclusive Business Insider PRIME content. Goldman Sachs just hired an equity researcher from UBS to be a senior internet analyst at the firm, Insider has learned.
Businesswincountry.com

Self-driving truck tech firm Embark to go public via $5.2 billion SPAC deal

(Reuters) -Embark Trucks Inc said on Wednesday it will merge with a blank-check firm, in a deal that will give the private equity firm Tiger Global Management backed self-driving truck technology developer a market capitalization of $5.2 billion. The deal with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II will get Embark about...
Businesssoutheastasiapost.com

Global Venture Platform Startup-O's Co-Founder and CEO Anuj

Delaware [US], June 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Assiduus Global has invited Anuj Jain, Co-Founder, and CEO of Singapore-based Startup-O, to the company's Board of Advisors to help guide the company through its next stage of rapid growth in D2C brand marketplaces. Anuj specializes in engineering growth, scaling technology ventures, and enabling...
BusinessTelegraph

Deloitte tells staff they can work from home forever

Deloitte has told its 20,000 UK staff that they can work wherever they want when Covid restrictions are lifted as the accountancy firm adopts a fully flexible approach. In an email to staff on Friday, Richard Houston, Deloitte’s senior partner and chief executive, said he will not mandate employees to be in the office for a set number of days or in specific locations.
BusinessBenzinga

GoFor Taps Ian Gardner For CEO Role

GoFor, which has been rapidly scaling its business and branching out with new technology pilots to meet the demands of modern shippers, has a new leader. Founder and CEO Brad Rollo has stepped aside and Ian Gardner, founder and CEO of Royale EV, takes over as CEO. Rollo was diagnosed...
Behind Viral Videosfinbold.com

TikTok’s parent company founder begins dropping CEO roles

The founder of TikTok’s parent company ByteDance Zhang Yiming has stepped down from his active role as the firm’s chief executive. In a Thursday meeting, Zhang informed staff members that he is now taking on less intense tasks alongside dropping daily duties, individuals in attendance told Reuters. In May, Zhang...
MarketsFOXBusiness

TikTok owner ByteDance’s annual revenue jumps to $34.3 Billion

ByteDance Ltd., the owner of popular short-video app TikTok, told employees that its revenue last year more than doubled to $34.3 billion, underscoring why the Chinese technology giant is one of the world’s hottest startups. The privately held company on Thursday shared highlights of its 2020 financial performance with its...
BusinessVentureBeat

AI-powered transcription startup Verbit raises $157M

Verbit today announced the close of a $157 million series D round the company says will bolster its product R&D and hiring efforts. CEO Tom Livne, who noted that the raise brings the company’s post-money valuation to more than $1 billion, said the capital will also support Verbit’s geographic expansion as it prepares for an initial public offering.
Public Healthhbr.org

Lessons from One Law Firm’s Pre-Pandemic Shift to Hybrid Work

Now that businesses are trying to figure out how they’re going to operate in a post-pandemic world, company leaders are faced with a litany of operational and cultural questions. Do we bring everyone back to the office? How do we continue supporting people and work processes remotely? Can we develop a hybrid office-work-from-anywhere-anytime system, with its attendant complexities, costs, and potential cultural friction? Can we maintain a healthy company culture at a distance? A company I used to work with, Hanson Bridgett — a full-service, midsize law firm in California — began working on all that (and more) about 14 months before the pandemic began.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Indonesian Billionaire Chairul Tanjung Plans IPO For CT Corp. In Five Years

Chairul Tanjung say he is planning an initial public offering for his holding company CT Corp. within the next five to seven years, following a 100 billion yen ($916 million) investment from Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co in late April. Tanjung has also asked Mitsui to help with the preparation for its IPO and with the group's modernization.