Michael Finley emerges as candidate for Mavericks' GM

Dallas will be well-rested, having only played one game so far. It wasn’t pretty, with a confident group that went 4-0 in the pre-season getting blown out by 26 points in Atlanta. Perennial MVP candidate Luka Doncic had a rough game, but he was far from alone as the team shot only 33% from the field and had one more assist than turnover. Expect a far better club in Toronto on Saturday for Luka’s lone Canadian appearance. The word was the Mavs would look to mix up the offence more, but they launched 43 threes in the opener (Toronto and Washington combined for 61 in their first game). The contrast of this gigantic team (7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis starts alongside Canadian Dwight Powell up front and Doncic is a 6-foot-7 point guard) and the smaller Raptors could be interesting to watch.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO