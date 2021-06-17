JINJER To Release 'Wallflowers' Album In August; 'Vortex' Music Video Available
Ukrainian modern metallers JINJER will release a new studio album, "Wallflowers", on August 27 via Napalm Records. Through their relentless hard work, non-stop international touring and critically acclaimed chart-topping releases gaining them over 250 million cross-platform streams/views, JINJER is one of modern metal's hottest and most exciting bands today. The band has become synonymous with doing things its own way and breaking every rule in the heavy metal handbook, which is loudly evident on its highly anticipated fourth studio album and the follow-up to "Macro".www.blabbermouth.net