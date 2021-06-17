Cancel
Rock Music

JINJER To Release 'Wallflowers' Album In August; 'Vortex' Music Video Available

BLABBERMOUTH.NET
Cover picture for the articleUkrainian modern metallers JINJER will release a new studio album, "Wallflowers", on August 27 via Napalm Records. Through their relentless hard work, non-stop international touring and critically acclaimed chart-topping releases gaining them over 250 million cross-platform streams/views, JINJER is one of modern metal's hottest and most exciting bands today. The band has become synonymous with doing things its own way and breaking every rule in the heavy metal handbook, which is loudly evident on its highly anticipated fourth studio album and the follow-up to "Macro".

New JINJER Song, “Vortex,” Explores Their Groove Metal Side

Jinjer is back. The Ukrainian metalcore band has announced they will release their next album, Wallflowers, on August 27th via Napalm Records. Today, they unveil their first single, "Vortex," which you can hear below. The song is heavy on melody and groove, and is an interesting evolution of the band's...