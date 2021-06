I'm almost positive this combination started out as someone's pregnancy craving, because never in a million years would I have thought to put mustard on watermelon. Leave it to TikTok to create yet another polarizing food trend that doesn't end up being as bad as you think it'll be. Apparently banana peel pulled "pork" was just scratching the surface, so make sure to try this one out for yourself before you comment on the TikTok videos, because you just might change your mind — at least that's what happened to me.