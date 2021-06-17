Cancel
Nanticoke, PA

Invasion of privacy charges refiled against GNA school director

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
Times Leader
 8 days ago
Landmesser
HANOVER TWP. — Nanticoke police refiled invasion of privacy charges against a Greater Nanticoke Area school director Thursday. Matthew Joseph Landmesser, 42, of 400 E. Union St., was charged April 5 after a woman claimed she found hidden cameras that recorded her daily activities in her bedroom, including being nude while changing clothes, according to court records. Police in court records say the woman was permitted by Landmesser to stay at his residence when she discovered the cameras. Footage shows Landmesser smelling the woman’s clothes, trying on one of her bras and masturbating on a couch with the woman’s clothes and blanket, court records say. The initial criminal complaint was dismissed at a preliminary hearing May 24 when the investigating officer failed to appear for the proceeding. Police refiled the charges against Landmesser with District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township on Thursday. Landmesser was released on $25,000 unsecured bail. Landmesser was charged with three misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy and a single felony count of intercept communications. A preliminary hearing on the refiling of charges is scheduled on June 30. Landmesser is represented by Attorney Mark W. Bufalino.
