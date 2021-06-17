Cancel
Birmingham, AL

Health officials say a Memorial Day surge was avoided

By Lauren Jackson
wtvy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health leaders said because of immunity levels, Alabama avoided a spike in COVID-19 cases from Memorial Day. “I’ve been pleasantly encouraged by the numbers that we have been seeing throughout the state,” Jefferson County Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Wesley Willeford said. “When we compare to looking back at holidays that have occurred in the last year, we saw large, large spikes. This is a breath of fresh air. This is an amazing thing.”

www.wtvy.com
