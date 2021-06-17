Health officials say a Memorial Day surge was avoided
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health leaders said because of immunity levels, Alabama avoided a spike in COVID-19 cases from Memorial Day. “I’ve been pleasantly encouraged by the numbers that we have been seeing throughout the state,” Jefferson County Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Wesley Willeford said. “When we compare to looking back at holidays that have occurred in the last year, we saw large, large spikes. This is a breath of fresh air. This is an amazing thing.”www.wtvy.com