Attending a Final Four game has been a lifelong dream of mine. Since I’m not a millionaire, I hadn’t realized that dream until this past week. If you have a stash of miles and points, it’s possible (and not too difficult) to attend the Final Four without needing a second mortgage. While this week didn’t turn out exactly as I wanted, I actually ended up making money (more on that in a bit) attending the Final Four. I managed to score airline tickets and hotel rooms completely on points easier than I suspected. I figured it was worth laying out the strategies I used for folks who may want to attempt this in the future. None of this is earth shattering, but there are a few things I learned along the way that helped make my out-of-pocket costs virtually zero.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO