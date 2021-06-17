06/17/21: “Call Me Kat” gets a new boss

Like an evil-twin or long-lost-husband storyline twist, the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards are coming to 2021 in ways you might never expect. For one thing, the telecast—taking place Friday, June 25, at 8 p.m. ET—is in the second year of its grand return to television after it was relegated to a webcast from several years in the 2010s. For another, after 2020’s ceremony was an all-virtual program thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, producers are promising a different, fresher “hybrid” format for 2021 that will combine pre-taped segments and speeches with live, virtual connections, as well as a live-and-in-person component that will take place at an L.A. studio.