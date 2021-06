The battle for the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires championship – and a scholarship valued at almost $1.3 million to ensure entry into a minimum of three NTT IndyCar Series races in 2022, including the Indianapolis 500 – took another twist today in the second leg of the Cooper Tires Grand Prix of Road America Powered by AER. Sporting new colors on his HMD Motorsports Dallara IL-15, David Malukas rebounded from a disappointing Saturday at his home track to score another emphatic victory. It was enough to move him back into the championship lead – the fourth lead change in as many races at the halfway point in the 20-race season.