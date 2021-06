LAURINBURG — A resident of South Turnpike Road on Thursday reported that someone had entered his residence and removed a green 2020 JBLC moped valued at $1,000. LAURINBURG — Speedway on South Main Street reported to the police department on Friday that a male entered the store and asked for cigarettes. When the clerk retrieved the items the male asked for more. When the clerk turned to get the additional items the male left the store with Old English Beer and four packs of cigarettes valued at $18. The male was seen leaving in a silver sedan.