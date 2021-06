Former Love Island contestant Yewande Biala has said appearing on the show has made it even more difficult to date.Biala, 25, appeared on the reality dating competition in 2019 and with viewing figures in the millions, she instantly became recognisable.Speaking to Cosmopolitan, she said she has changed the way she dates because of the worry that people will only want to see her because she’s in the public eye.Biala said: “I had trust issues before I went in, but once I left, it got even harder.“Normally if you want to meet someone, you go on Tinder, but if someone matches...