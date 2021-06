Last year the COVID-19 pandemic canceled a lot of fun stuff including the annual 4th of July celebration but not this year. The fun is back in a big way at Yakima's State Fair Park. The city and county have partnered to fund the celebration that actually starts on Friday, July 2 with a big carnival that continues into Sunday, July 4. The carnival will be held in the south parking lot. Officials say ride all day carnival wrist bands are available each day as well as individual ride tickets.