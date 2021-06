This is one of the shows I love to do. People in our state are passionate about their music and artists. Fortunately Michigan and the city of Detroit are home to some very talented musicians and some of the best bands in the music industry. Rock, Pop, Motown, Hip Hop and R&B are all part of the DNA of Detroit. Michigan loves it’s Rock and Roll, the roots run deep here. Kiss created the song “Detroit Rock City”, and David Bowie did “Panic In Detroit”. Two bands not from Michigan, but obviously have a lot of respect for our Rock and Roll Heritage.