LONDON - Initial results from a large study in the U.K. found that an antibody drug reduced death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients who faced the highest risk from the virus. The study was led by the University of Oxford and part of the larger RECOVERY trial aimed at finding various treatments for people hospitalized with COVID-19. It found that the antibody cocktail from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals cut patient deaths from 30% to 24% among those who hadn’t already developed an immune response against COVID-19.