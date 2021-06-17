Cancel
MLB

DeGrom pulled with shoulder issue from Mets’ 6-3 win vs Cubs

By Alex Wellen
southernillinoisnow.com
 8 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom was pulled from a second straight start with an arm injury, this time leaving after three perfect innings with right shoulder soreness, but the New York Mets bullpen stepped up to finish a three-hitter in a 6-3 win over the Chicago Cubs. One start after being pulled from a gem against San Diego with flexor tendinitis in his right arm, deGrom went directly down the clubhouse tunnel after finishing the third against the Cubs. New York announced that he had an issue with his shoulder moments later. DeGrom appeared to grimace after a third-inning pitch to Eric Sogard.

