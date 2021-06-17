Cancel
2 Hungry Howie's stores 'move on up' to Mile High City

Pizza Marketplace
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver, Colorado is opening a pair of Hungry Howie's Pizza locations in Aurora and Thornton by offering a large single-topping pizza for $7.99, a news release said. The brand, which revolves around flavored-crust pies, said its Aurora store is owned by husband-and-wife team, Mike Maloney and Michelle Arnold, who will see Maloney's daughter, Mikayla, manage day-to-day operations of that locations, with plans for more in the area in the future.

www.pizzamarketplace.com
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden calls on Afghans to 'decide their future' as withdrawal nears end

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday at the White House where he called on Afghans to decide the future of their country as the last U.S. troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline wants her to be ‘happy, healthy’ amid conservatorship battle, attorney says

Kevin Federline is sending nothing but positive vibes to his ex-wife Britney Spears, whom he was married to from 2004 to 2007. In years past, the former dancer was known in pop culture circles as "K-Fed" and even saw his last name turned into a verb – called getting "Federlined" – for the victory many believe he claimed in his divorce from Spears. Federline was granted sole custody of the ex-couple's two sons: Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14.