2 Hungry Howie's stores 'move on up' to Mile High City
Denver, Colorado is opening a pair of Hungry Howie's Pizza locations in Aurora and Thornton by offering a large single-topping pizza for $7.99, a news release said. The brand, which revolves around flavored-crust pies, said its Aurora store is owned by husband-and-wife team, Mike Maloney and Michelle Arnold, who will see Maloney's daughter, Mikayla, manage day-to-day operations of that locations, with plans for more in the area in the future.www.pizzamarketplace.com