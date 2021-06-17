Cancel
NBA

MSU’s Henry and U of M’s Livers invited to NBA Combine

By Ken Delaney
927thevan.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, IL (WKZO AM/FM) – Former Michigan State University forward Aaron Henry and former University of Michigan forward Isaiah Livers will be at next week’s NBA Combine. Henry has been projected as a first-round to early second-round pick, while Livers could be selected in the mid-to-late second round. Henry will...

927thevan.com

