SparkLab to Reopen at Holland Museum

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM) – One of the most popular attractions at the Holland Museum returns on Friday (June 18, 2021). The SparkLab exhibit reopens after being closed for 15 months due to COVID 19 health protocols. The brainchild of the Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation in the Smithsonian Institution, this hands-on space allows children and families to create, collaborate, explore, test, experiment, problem solve and invent, incorporating science, technology, engineering, art, history and math, according to the Museum’s Development and Communications Associate Director Katie Baker.