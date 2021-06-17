Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holland, MI

SparkLab to Reopen at Holland Museum

By Gary Stevens
927thevan.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM) – One of the most popular attractions at the Holland Museum returns on Friday (June 18, 2021). The SparkLab exhibit reopens after being closed for 15 months due to COVID 19 health protocols. The brainchild of the Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation in the Smithsonian Institution, this hands-on space allows children and families to create, collaborate, explore, test, experiment, problem solve and invent, incorporating science, technology, engineering, art, history and math, according to the Museum’s Development and Communications Associate Director Katie Baker.

927thevan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Holland, MI
Entertainment
City
Holland, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian Museum#Art#Sparklab#Whtc Am Fm#Covid#The Holland Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Arts
News Break
Science
Country
Netherlands
Related
Public SafetyABC News

Watchdog: FBI seriously mishandled Nassar-sexual abuse case

WASHINGTON -- The FBI made numerous serious errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and didn't treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. The FBI acknowledged conduct that was “inexcusable and a discredit" to America's premier law enforcement agency.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Treasury pays out $15 bln in Child Tax Credit installment

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday that about $15 billion was paid to families in the first monthly installment of the Child Tax Credit that was expanded under President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 legislation known as the American Rescue Plan. Treasury said that the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Olivia Rodrigo makes surprise appearance at White House briefing

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise appearance in the White House briefing room on Wednesday afternoon to promote coronavirus vaccinations. Rodrigo, who is meeting with President Biden and Anthony Fauci later Wednesday, stressed the importance of younger Americans who are eligible getting vaccinated in brief remarks at the start of the briefing with White House press secretary Jen Psaki .
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

McConnell: Biden voting rights speech 'utter nonsense'

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) knocked President Biden ’s voting rights speech as “utter nonsense” for calling the fight over voting laws the “most significant test to our democracy since the Civil War.”. “What utter nonsense. It would be laugh-out-loud funny if it wasn’t so completely and totally irresponsible,”...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

U.S. drug overdose deaths rise 30% to record during pandemic

July 14 (Reuters) - A record number of Americans died of drug overdoses last year as pandemic lockdowns made getting treatment difficult and dealers laced more drugs with a powerful synthetic opioid, according to data released on Wednesday and health officials. U.S. deaths from drug overdoses leapt nearly 30% to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats unveil bill to decriminalize marijuana

Senate Democrats unveiled a bill on Wednesday to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) introduced the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act on Wednesday after Schumer previously teased the plan on April 20.
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Inside Iran's plot to kidnap an American journalist

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - The image on the alleged Iranian intelligence operative's device was chilling: A graphic showing photos of two Iranian dissidents captured overseas. Next to them was a picture of a journalist U.S. prosecutors say he intended to kidnap and the caption "are you coming or should we come for you?"

Comments / 0

Community Policy